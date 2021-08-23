Everyday People: Emmanuel Kolomongo

He lives in Port Moresby with his sister and her family at Taurama. I came to Port Moresby in 2016 and stayed here till 2019, then I decided to return to the village.

I went back to continue my school but there were disputes between my parents and I could not continue my education, so headed to Lae in 2020 and returned to the big city.

Now I am here in Taurama helping at the local church.

Life inside the church is good. I can see many changes happening in my life. Like I no longer get sick like before. I am now able to forgive my relatives in the village who did bad things that upset me. Now I am free.

As long as I am alive, I must serve God, ah? I don’t worry about all other things, like looking for a paid job because I know that when I am in the presence of the Lord, whatever I need he will provide. So I just continue to serve God.

At home I wanted to build a church but my family wanted to give it to the company so they told me to build the church within the ‘haus lain’ so I got frustrated and left the village.

My desire is to pursue a formal Bible school training so I can become a fulltime church worker or a pastor. I want to do whatever God wants me to do for my life.