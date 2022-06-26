Everyday People: Bolalava Vaia – 360 Galore

This is my third year of running my little SME ‘360 Galore’ and a lot of people have asked about it and the essence behind it is that in the future I won’t just be selling products within PNG but I’ll be selling products around the world.

My goal is to bring in a variety of products that are not only about fashion and designing and arts and crafts, but we’ll go into catering and doing other stuff, so that way we bring in a variety from Papua New Guinea and then trade with other countries. In doing so we can strengthen diplomatic relations and in turn promoting our traditions as well.

I have a booth set up on weekends at the POM City Markets located at the National Museum and recently I had on display my signature spaghetti dresses and our ‘A’ line dresses that I specifically designed for our plus size customers. We’ve got you covered ladies!

Before my journey into being an entrepreneur, I worked in the corporate world and was paid the usual monthly wages, but when you run your own SME business you get paid on a daily basis. Being your own boss you get to work at your own pace but the best part of all, you alone GET TO CALL THE SHOTS!

Check us out on https://www.facebook.com/360galore , you won’t be disappointed!