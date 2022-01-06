Everyday people: Boio Ray

I have just completed Grade 11 at the Port Moresby Grammar School; that was one part of training that was hard for me but I just go to school and after school, I join the boys in training.

Usually the U19 team would train for at least six months, but for us it’s shorter than that.

As with other countries participating in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup, the global pandemic has caused the unfortunate short and unconventional timeframe for the U19 team to train.

However, we have taken on the challenge with guts and grit.

We will try our best to represent the country and I look forward to having that challenge with the other U19 teams.

I especially look forward to playing against Pakistan.

I love the game itself, enjoying it with my teammates.

I like Vani Vagi Morea; I just love his batting and his games.

And if it’s not cricket I’m playing or my teammates that I’m with, it’s my family. I absolutely love going for family picnics.

From Pari, Central Province, I have been playing since I was ten. And it’s obvious my family was a big part of this.

After joining the Pari Cricket Club, I was soon identified as a young talent in the cricket program.

I didn’t think I would make the PIH Under 19 Cricket PNG team but…I’m very proud.

I just want to say thank to the selectors of the PNG U19 team and the Cricket PNG board.