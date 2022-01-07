 

Everyday People: Aue Oru

08:16, January 7, 2022
Before I take the pitch to bat or bowl, I say this memory verse from Psalms chapter 27 verse 1.

The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

I am from Pari village in Central Province. 

I have been playing cricket for several years now and it is a great game to play and enjoy. 

I’ve played cricket since I was in grade six.

I am the first in my family to play cricket.

My family was elated when they got news of me joining the U19 train-on squad. 

Now, I am prepping for my big World Cup debut and I am just as excited to explore a foreign country, as I am playing in the world cup.

I have great confidence and trust in the [PNG U19] boys. 

I just want to encourage them all to keep training hard and look forward to playing well in the big games ahead.

