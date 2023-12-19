Wage culture showcased

Drawing participants nationwide, the event brought together diverse cultural groups at Taiteges village in Logap, Kandep district.

Renowned performers, including the Nokondi Women's Singsing group, Asaro Mudmen, Hela singing groups, and Milne Bay's Mr. Ricky, converged with a significant representation from Upper Wage, fostering unity among local communities.

Vibrant traditional groups danced to kundu beats, and PNG music great Gedix Atege enthralled the crowd with music and laughter.

The Enga provincial government commended Upper Wage for orchestrating a show that drew a record-breaking crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 attendees. A K20,000 cheque was presented in support of the NCC's peace-promoting cultural initiatives, emphasizing government backing for sustained peace.

NCC executive director, Steven Kilanda praised the committee's dedication, committing K20,000 to the show and an additional K10,000 to the organizing committee. The cultural show, now a part of the NCC's annual calendar, aimed to unite tribes in the Wage valley, emphasizing the dividends of supporting cultural endeavors.

Featuring diverse rituals, dances, culinary arts, and more, the event showcased the talents of Upper Wage. Music legend Gedix Atage headlined, drawing a large crowd despite occasional conflicts.

The inaugural three-day Wage Cultural Show set a historic benchmark, promising a brighter future for the Upper Wage community.