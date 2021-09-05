Stagajah donate to Cheshire

The band had also held a gig to raise funds and donate it with three brand new acoustic guitars to the Cheshire disAbility Services.

At Cheshire, children with special needs respond well to the sound of music and these donations will provide the serenity and peace that comes with it.

Stagajah’s major sponsor PNG Dataco and its fans were instrumental in making the recent show a success in the purchase of tickets.

The band believes in giving back to the community and with the release of their four new songs via their Rumination Extended Play, they have dedicated these to all the loved ones and everyone who have experienced loss during this pandemic.