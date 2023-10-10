Rare whistle language on display

The event was held from October 4th- 6th at the Mambul Showground.

Among the 20 cultural groups that participated was the Eimpel Culture Group from Eimul village, who demonstrated the rare language.

President of Dreikikir Cultural Show, Harold Melehei, described the whistle language as a “unique lifestyle”.

“It illustrated the theme of our show,” he stated. “We want to protect and promote one of the unique cultures that cannot be found in any other parts of East Sepik Province and even Papua New Guinea.

“They are communicating but you cannot understand what they are talking about,” explained Melehei.

“In this scenario, they are calling for people in the village to come for a customary gathering.”

Melehei further said establishing cultural programs in Dreikikir District is very challenging.

“The Dreikikir Cultural Show was registered in 2021 and was launched in 2022. We used our own resources, efforts and most times, without financial support from the East Sepik Provincial Government, Ambunti/Dreikikir District and LLGs.

“There will come a time when our leaders and administration heads will realise the importance of this program and support it. In Dreikikir region, people will now see the potential of our culture, especially in the space of tourism.”

Meantime, Melehei said the three-day cultural event concluded well with approximately 8,000 attendees from all over East and West Sepik; one culture group from Nuku District in West Sepik, two culture groups from Maprik District and 17 cultural groups from Dreikikir.

“The 20 cultural groups were given an appreciation gift of K1,000 each and also issued certificates of participation.”