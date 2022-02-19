Q&A Special With Sprigga Mek

How did your journey with music start?

Music for me started at home. My dad had a band back in the day and my late mom was a gifted songwriter so I was exposed to music at an early age. I started "trying" to sing but I realized that was not meant to be so I found it easier to twist and bend words to make them rhyme.

What was the trigger point that made you decide to get into music?

I saw what was happening around me and noticed that not a lot of people talk about the daily struggles one faces so I took it upon myself to address those situations using music as a vehicle to trigger thought and emotion.

What inspires you most?

My environment is what inspires me. The mother selling fresh produce at the market. The buai sales man by the road. The homeless. The poor, the struggling, your everyday hustler on the street. Most of the inspiration happens in the moment so as an artist you have to channel those ideals and messages positively through your craft.

Do you have a favorite instrument and why?

My favorite instrument is the drums. I love the drums because it is the engine room in a band. I wish I could shred a guitar like Slash though hehehe.

If you weren't a musician, what would you have been?

A lawyer. Definitely a civil rights lawyer.

What is your advice for upcoming artists?

Be unique and original. Always keep it real and be your own worst critic and biggest fan. It all starts and stops with you. Don't forget to be humble!

What would be your dream collaboration and why if any?

I would love to jump on a solid track with George FIJI Veikoso. He is the epitome of creativity and musicianship. He is a great producer.

What is your new single about and what drew its inspiration?

My new single 'Gerehood' is about the suburb I grew up in and all its harsh realities. Good or bad, I still call it home.

Will you be doing a video clip of it soon and what kind of reaction or response do you hope to get from it?

I plan to do a video, hopefully if all goes to plan. I hope anyone that lived or still lives in Gerehu will appreciate me paying my respect to this great suburb we call home.

What is next for Sprigga Mek?

Keep watching my page @SpriggaMekofficial for further details.