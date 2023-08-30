PNG Splashes Paint in Darwin

This year, PNG for the time has been invited to participate in this color filled event through the support of the National Cultural Commission in partnership with Paradise Palette.

The Paradise Palette exhibition coincides with the staging of the Darwin Street Art Festival, which started on Monday 28th of August and ends on 20th of September 2023. This will enable visiting PNG artists to contribute to the beatification of Darwin City by networking and partnering with local indigenous and international artists in the design and painting of further murals within the city.

Since it’s inception, the Darwin Street Art Festival has had a variety of murals, showcasing the natural, historic and cultural background of the Northern Territory and other aspects of Darwin. Society have helped breath new life into the city’s laneways and concrete buildings.

Madang man Robert Banasi (aka Mam), is currently in Darwin attending this festival. Banasi said various artists will transform 17 bare walls into beautiful and colorful murals throughout the city of Darwin. He also has the privilege to put his mark alongside other muralists.

PNG is being represented by the highly accomplished and PNG professional muralists (contemporary artists) Morgan Lavapo and Banasi, Clement Koys and Noah Kawatalu. They will be joining local indigenous and international artists to being color and energy to the Central Business District of Darwin City during the course of the Festival.

An exhibition of PNG Contemporary artworks will also be held Gallery 5, 24 Garden Hills Crescent showcasing a varied collection of mostly acrylic artwork by largely self-taught artists from across PNG.

Mr. Banasi thanked Hillary Miria from the National Cultural Commission, Don Wotton from Paradise Palette and their fellow artists in PNG, families and supporters in making the trip possible.

Banasi is excited and thrilled to be participating in the festival but is also prepared to take on walls of Darwin to showcase what PNG art has to offer on an international canvas.