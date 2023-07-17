PNG Reggae artist Anslom gets backing

This newfound acclaim comes as a welcome surprise for Anslom, who has spent over two decades in the music industry without government backing.

Anslom's remarkable achievements include being named a finalist in the reggae category at the InterContinental Music Awards held in Los Angeles. His two hit songs, "Love Me Again" and "Keep Hurting," propelled him to this prestigious position.

In August, Anslom and his management will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to participate in the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) award ceremony.

Anslom is a finalist in two categories: International Band of the Year and International Male Album of the Year for his album "Love Me Again."

Such accomplishments are rare for a musical artist hailing from Papua New Guinea.

Notably, Anslom's talent has also gained recognition and support from governments in other countries. In November 2022, he was invited by the Kerala government in India to perform at its inaugural international indie music festival.

This week, Anslom and his band are preparing to embark on a journey to Vanuatu after being invited by the Deputy Opposition Leader of the Vanuatu Government, Marc Ati.

The invitation is extended to perform during a week-long celebration commemorating the 43rd anniversary of Vanuatu's independence.

Anslom will take center stage in Luganville, the country's second-largest city, on the grand occasion of Independence Day, which falls on July 30th.

Reports from Vanuatu suggest that excitement is building as the organizing committee and the community eagerly anticipate Anslom's arrival.

The local community is enthused about the fusion of regional talents, hence the decision to invite Anslom and his band as the main performing guests.

The addition of Papua New Guinean roots reggae is expected to provide a unique touch to the festivities.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Anslom conveyed his band's excitement about performing for their fans in the island nation.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Independence celebration and to strengthen our Melanesian bonds with our fellow islanders, honouring their special day," he stated.

The performance in Vanuatu marks the beginning of a world tour for Anslom and his band, which will include appearances in New Caledonia and various locations across the United States later in the year.