Frangipani Festival to colour Rabaul

The main feature of the event is the famous Frangipani Festival, which will begin on Friday, September 15th, and continue to Saturday, which is PNG’s 48th anniversary.

The organising committee, headed by chairlady and local businesswoman, Susan McGrade, were on air at the local NBC East New Britain radio station yesterday to talk about the program.

Ms McGrade said the organising committee comprises of volunteers; three of which accompanied her for the talk-show – Lilly Blake, Albert Konie and Conrad Jui. All of them were born in Rabaul and are proud to call it home.

She also acknowledged business houses that have come on board again this year to support the commemorative programs for PNG’s 48th Independence Day and the 29th Volcanic Eruptions anniversaries.

Ms McGrade said it is through these business houses that this festival is held every year and is free of charge to the public.

“We also want to say thank to our good Governor for continuing to support us and for the venue at the Queen Elizabeth Park, where the program will be held over the two days,” she said.

Committee member, Lilly Blake, said Friday the 15th is basically for cultural activities and school programs, which will begin with the flag raising ceremony.

“The festival this year is commemorated under the theme of ‘Love your culture, respect your community’.”

The Gold Spot parade will be held on Saturday, along the Malaguna Road.