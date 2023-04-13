Aus singer features at OOH Fundraiser

Braithwaite will be in the country to support Operation Open Heart to raise as much money to save more Papua New Guinean children with their cardiac issues.

The patron of OOH, Justin Tkatchenko acknowledged Braithwaite’s appearance on the fundraiser night.

“Daryl Braithwaite is coming back again to raise much needed funds for Operation Open Heart, he’ll be singing all of his famous songs across the world and in Australia and that will be live right here at APEC Haus,” he stated.

Tkatchenko added that the fundraiser night will have many successful testimonies shared, meet and greet with the doctors behind the operation, and sponsors of the event.

“There are some seats available and tables available so if you would like to come and support a very worthy cause of Operation Open Heart to continue its fantastic work it’s doing for PNG doing heart care come and by yourself a ticket,” shared Tkatchenko.