Anslom wins Band of Year award

The event unfolded on the 5th of August in Atlanta, Georgia.

The accolade bestowed upon Anslom presents an array of unprecedented opportunities, not confined to the United States alone, but rippling across the global stage.

The win promises to unlock avenues ranging from lucrative recording contracts, enthralling tours, resonant radio and television airplay, strategic promotional campaigns, to forging valuable connections with titans of the music industry.

The apex of recognition drew a throng of finalists spanning across the American landscape and extending to far corners of the world, congregating to grace the prestigious award ceremony. The grandeur event unfurled at the illustrious Sandy Springs Performing Arts Centre, nestled in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

Anslom's momentous victory was accompanied by the skilled prowess of his producer and keyboard virtuoso, Emmanuel Muganaua, renowned by his moniker Toxicmhan. The synergy between Anslom and Toxicmhan has undoubtedly been pivotal in sculpting their awe-inspiring musical journey.

Reflecting on his triumph, Anslom humbly conveyed, "Securing my inaugural international accolade holds a profound significance for me. I extend this triumph to my steadfast fans in Papua New Guinea and the broader Pacific community. Gratitude swells within me as I thank my dearest mother for her unwavering support throughout this journey.”

Anslom commended Dave Segal and the One People Band in South Africa and stated that he is indebted for their collaborative genius in engineering and mixing my compositions.

“A debt of gratitude is also due to my record label, Big Records, and the meticulous management team at Bassline, alongside other instrumental contributors who've ushered me toward this triumph and my ongoing musical odyssey."

Anslom expressed appreciation to East New Britain Governor Michael Marum, East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, and the indelible support lent by Jokema during his journey.

The ISSA, a preeminent platform in the world of music, stands as an emblem of homage to exceptionalism in the realm of individual singer-songwriters and musicians across the globe.

As the resonant notes of victory continue to reverberate, Anslom is poised to embark on a captivating journey across the United States during the latter part of the year.