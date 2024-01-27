‘Wounded Warriors’ set to break barriers in PNG

The movie set was shot in Makerupu village in the Central Province recently and will be aired during the celebration of International Women’s Day in March this year.

Director of Zolard Media and filmmaker, Richard Sergeant in partnership with the PNG Women’s Association of Victoria – Australia aims to have this movie raise awareness, encourage dialogue, advocate for change and help grow tourism.

Richard Sergeant is from Makerupu village however is based with his family in Melbourne, Australia.

The feature film called ‘Wounded Warriors tells the powerful and heartfelt story of Laka, a young father determined to break free from the cycle of family violence. After discovering a hidden letter from his late grandmother, Laka embarks on a heartfelt journey of healing, seeking redemption to create a legacy of love for his children. The film explores themes of generational trauma, colonialism, cultural conflict, and the enduring power of love.

This news team travelled to Makerupu village on Thursday the 25th of January, to check out the last scene shot of the Wounded Warriors.

“So we have been shooting for about 9 days and we are on the last day now of shooting (Thursday 25th ), after this there is editing and post-production that’s going to be done in Melbourne, so looking forward to that.

“Well, all the casts are local, some from Hula, Makerupu and some from Aroma. I first posted on Facebook and a few of them applied. But some I came to the village and chose which ones should act and they agreed. So most of the cast are first-time acting, they are also learning as well”, said filmmaker Sergeant.

This will be the first film Sergeant has worked on in PNG and the first lengthy one. His other film called ‘Daddy’ won three awards at the Tagore International Film Festival in India.

“I am Toby and my nephew Richard introduced this film brief through WhatsApp and I was excited. When he came over I joined the team. I play the role of Numa. Numa is one of the violent men, I stand up for men. As for me taking part, it’s not about enjoying only, but I’m also learning about violence against women and how it brings destruction to the family. Bringing the message out to married couples to stop violence against women, so I’m thankful to be a part of the message sent out”, emphasized Toby.

“My name is Grace Vanua, I’m playing Serah in Wounded Warriors. Serah is a village woman and married to a violent guy who loves fishing and drinking. I mean most of these local village women will relate to the life that Serah portrays. The purpose of me taking part is because I want to voice women out there that go through violent trauma”, said Grace.

An interesting turn as the main character of the film is played by Numa Numa Jnr. Numa is also a solo singer/ songwriter from Hula in Central Province who goes by the stage name Jugu Mahn.

“Music has been a part of me for the last 10 years and for acting it was a challenge for me, I wanted to do something different apart from singing. I’m so happy to be a part of the team. Music is slightly different, you really feel the emotion in you and you sing, but you have to put them into action”, Numa shared.

According to filmmaker Sergeant, the partnership agreement is to have the film aired first in Australia before it is released elsewhere.