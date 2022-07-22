Talasea, Nakanai Open Updates

In the Talasea Open results, Freddy Kumai of Peoples Party takes the lead with 3618 votes while incumbent minister Francis Maneke of Pangu Party is in first place for Nakanai Open electorate’s top five with 8551 votes claiming a difference of 1286 votes more than Francis Marus, who holds onto the second place.
Talasea Open Electorate Progressive results:
- FREDDY KUMAI – PP – 3618
- JOHN TUKA – PANGU – 3202
- JOSEPH TANALAU – INDEPENDENT – 2393
- NEWMAN CRUZ – APP – 2152
Nakanai Open Electorate Progressive results:
- FRANCIS MANEKE – PANGU – 8551
- FRANCIS MARUS – PNC – 7265
- PHIL HANS WAI – ULP – 3934
- NIXON VOLELE – PFP – 2169
- KEZSMAN NANDAP – LP – 1777