 

Talasea, Nakanai Open Updates

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
11:20, July 22, 2022
208 reads

Talasea and Nakanai Open electorate progressive results as of 4pm today, 21st July.

In the Talasea Open results, Freddy Kumai of Peoples Party takes the lead with 3618 votes while incumbent minister Francis Maneke of Pangu Party is in first place for Nakanai Open electorate’s top five with 8551 votes claiming a difference of 1286 votes more than Francis Marus, who holds onto the second place.

Talasea Open Electorate Progressive results:

  1. FREDDY KUMAI – PP – 3618
  2. JOHN TUKA – PANGU – 3202
  3. JOSEPH TANALAU – INDEPENDENT – 2393
  4. NEWMAN CRUZ – APP – 2152

Nakanai Open Electorate Progressive results:

  1. FRANCIS MANEKE – PANGU – 8551
  2. FRANCIS MARUS – PNC – 7265
  3. PHIL HANS WAI – ULP – 3934
  4. NIXON VOLELE – PFP – 2169
  5. KEZSMAN NANDAP – LP – 1777
Tags: 
WNBPG
NGE 2022
Author: 
Carol Kidu
