Talasea, Nakanai Open Updates

In the Talasea Open results, Freddy Kumai of Peoples Party takes the lead with 3618 votes while incumbent minister Francis Maneke of Pangu Party is in first place for Nakanai Open electorate’s top five with 8551 votes claiming a difference of 1286 votes more than Francis Marus, who holds onto the second place.

Talasea Open Electorate Progressive results:

FREDDY KUMAI – PP – 3618 JOHN TUKA – PANGU – 3202 JOSEPH TANALAU – INDEPENDENT – 2393 NEWMAN CRUZ – APP – 2152

Nakanai Open Electorate Progressive results: