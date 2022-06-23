Regional Elimination Set For Lae

His only concern lies with the rate of extraction, how fast the ballot boxes can be moved.

However, he is confident that Morobe will be ready on the target date of July 29th, when the writs are to be returned.

Meantime, counting for Lae Open and the regional seat will be conducted in the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor complex, which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital.

“But it’s been sanitised; they’re cleaning it and disinfecting it,” Soheke assured.

“It should be ready by Thursday lo disla taim then mipla ken muv igo insait lo wokim preparation blo counting.

“We’ve taken some health concerns so mipla i mekim displa arrangement wantem ANGAU, ol lain go pas lo COVID, na ol stakeholders, to make sure that the building is properly sanitised before we go inside.”