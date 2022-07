“In Hela Province, there’s no illegal army.”

Marape emphasized, “There’s no illegal army up there. If there was an illegal army up there, police would not have apprehended these person who was transporting the money.”

He was referring to the K1.56 million confiscated by police that was transported from Port Moresby to Komo in Hela Province by a private construction company.

“Police is at work. I just want to appreciate the work of police and soldiers across the country,” said Marape.