NIP Seat Yet To Register A Female Candidate

Provincial Election Manager, Benjamin Kliawi said seven candidates were nominated on Thursday, 19th May, while one candidate signed the nomination forms on Friday 20th.

The New Ireland Provincial seat is yet to register a female candidate vying to take the Provincial top post.

Among the seven candidates nominated on Thursday, included New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan, the stronghold of the People’s Progress Party.

Other candidates include;

Ken Bart

Nelson Hungrabos

Robiam Paka

Augustine Molonges

Patrick Bapi

Tougai Tioti Soka

Joseph Willie

More candidates are expected to put through their nomination forms in the coming days. Nomination closes on Thursday, May 26th at 4pm.