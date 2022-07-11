Marape Retains Tari-Pori Seat

Marape has held this seat for three consecutive terms since 2007. This is his fourth.

He polled 40,913 votes, well above the absolute majority on primary count, or first preference.

Returning Officer Willie Kara declared Mr Marape in Tari at 4.49pm yesteeday afternoon (Sunday, 10th July, 2022).

Marape was declared in front of his family, supporters, counting officials, election observers and the media.

The member-elect thanked the people of Tari-Pori for returning him to office.

" I thank the security personnel, election officials and every one involved in the outcome,” he said.

"I am humbled and committed to serving you, my people of Tari Pori.

"I also thank the candidates who contested and I now want us all to work together for peace and unity and development in Tari-Pori," Marape said.

After his declaration he went and addressed his people at Tari town.

He appealed to his people of Tari-Pori and Hela Province to embrace change and appreciate the development.

After the final count, Pori gave 9,070 votes, Tebi 7,291 gave votes, Tagali gave 11, 073 votes, Hayapuga 8, 966 and Tari Urban 5, 413 votes.