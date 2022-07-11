Madang enters second polling week

Madang provincial Police Commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said polling in Madang District is expected to be completed within this week, while the other districts will depend on how fast the polling teams reach the polling locations.

He added that security personnel from each polling station has been sending situation reports, and all have reported no major incidents. The only issue reported by security personnel is of voters arguing with polling officials about not having their names listed in the electoral roll.

PPC Rubiang added that polling teams assigned to Rai Coast and Middle Ramu have been deployed to each LLG and are now with the polling teams. It is the same for Bogia, Sumkar and Usino-Bundi.