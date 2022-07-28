Gulf Counting Progress Despite Setbacks

The counting yesterday for Gulf provincial, Kerema and Kikori open seats were delayed for almost a day.

The candidates and scrutineers had confronted the Gulf Electoral Office stating that there were irregularities in the counting and should not continue.

However, counting resumed late yesterday after candidates, supporters and the provincial electoral office reached an understanding.

As of midday today, PANGU Pati candidate, Thomas Opa is leading the race and still maintains lead since Monday, 25th July.

The progressive tally for Kerema Open:

Tauri/Lakekamu LLG Count # 23/47 (Kakoro Ward 5)

1. Thomas Opa (Pangu) - 9,001

2. Nickson Laime Niki (Ind) - 3,419

3. Teretere Terry Maraka (Ind) - 1,308

4. Roland Alo Kapo (Liberal Party) - 1,189

5. Alex Hearo (ULP) - 925

6. Sieman Seapo Farapo (PNG Party) - 826

7. Koraea Kingsley Lore (Ind) - 795

8. Yalamo Joshua Uri (SDP) - 461

9. Angellus Omanewo Koraino (PNC) - 449

10. Jack Narrie (Ind) - 430