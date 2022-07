At 1:30pm, the latest tally put People’s National Congress Party candidate Ereman ToBaining Jnr in the lead with 11,109 votes. PANGU Pati Emil Tamur had 6,038 votes.

The absolute majority is at 12, 539.

Kokopo Open seat is expecting a new Member of Parliament by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, candidate Komet Malari has bowed out of the race in the 19th exclusion. His 5,482 votes will be shared between Ereman Tobaining Jnr and incumbent MP Emil Tamur.