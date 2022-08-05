Eoe, Opa Declared For Gulf Seats

This morning, Thomas Opa was declared the new member-elect for Kerema Open.

Both Eoe and Opa past the absolute majority in their respective seats to come home.

Eoe retained his seat after going past the absolute majority of 8,980, he finished with 9,980 votes ahead of rival Lester Sauka who closed in with 7,773 votes.

Opa remained leader since Day 1 of counting and finished off comfortably, when he reached the absolute majority on Exclusion 7, with 16,212 to be declared Kerema’s new member elect.

Their win adds numbers to PANGU Pati.