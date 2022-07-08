Enga Goes To Polls

People in the Wabag electorate led a protest in Wabag town demanding the deferral of polling for the Wabag District to today.

The Royal PNG Constabulary in a statement said more details will be revealed soon as to the reasons for their demand. Security personnel and electoral officials are currently talking to the protesters.

More than 1500 members of the Joint Security Task Force are now in the Enga Province to provide security for the polling, which began today for the six open seats and one regional seat.