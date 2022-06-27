Election materials arrive safely in Western Highlands

Highlands Eastern-End Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner Rigga Neggi said the materials were picked up by security personnel at Kagamuga airport in Mt. Hagen and brought directly to the police barracks.

Neggi added that while security personnel are monitoring the materials, he has warned the public to keep away.

“We do not want to see anyone coming around the Kimininga Police Barracks,” said Neggi.

“You have no reason to come around unless you are a security personnel assigned to watch over election materials.

“Only security personnel are allowed to stay there as they are performing their constitutional duties in monitoring and keeping close on the election materials,” he added.

Mr. Neggi reassured candidates, supporters and the people of Western Highlands that the materials are secured.

He added that security personnel are monitoring and providing 24-hour security for the ballot papers.