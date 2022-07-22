Chimbu ready to count

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Superintendent David Warap said he was impressed with the provincial election team who had been sharing resources, information and have been coordinating well. They all look forward to counting.

Warap said all ballot boxes from the various districts/electorates were received on Wednesday 20 July. Bad weather conditions had prevented the helicopter from extracting of ballot boxes for Karamui and Gumini Local Level Governments (LLG).

The PPC reported yesterday that all other ballot boxes were secured at the Kundiawa Police Station. Counting officials had bene preparing to begin counting today.

The PPC said, “We have all the Quick Response Forces in place including the local policemen and policewomen to provide security during the counting period.

“We hope that the disturbances we experienced in some parts of the province during polling will not affect or have any effect on the counting,” Warap said, adding the security forces were prepared for anything.