 

Allowances Yet To Be Paid

BY: Jasmine Iru
16:54, July 22, 2022
89 reads

The counting officials for Hiri-Koiari said they have not received their allowances and will suspend counting later today after count six is completed for Koiari Vanapa Brown.

According to one of the counting officers, Tani Tarube, met with Returning officer, Leo Ameua, to address the allowance issue this morning.

“We came in the morning and waited for the Returning officer and ARO, the counting officials were concerned about their allowances. We want answers before we will proceed with counting,” he said.              

Counting officials mentioned that they will count the last six ballot boxes for Vanapa Brown and will suspend counting for a while before they begin counting from Hiri starting with Manu Manu village.

The progressive tally after Count 6 for open seat (Hiri/Koiari electorate):

1. Steven John (URP) -3,799

2. Willie F Kaeaka (IND) - 3,166

3. Keith Iduhu (NGP) - 2,138

4. Gabriel Nicholas (PNGNP) - 1,382

5. Andrew Moi (IND) - 1,053

Tags: 
National General Elections
Counting
papua new guinea
Author: 
Jasmine Iru
