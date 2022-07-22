Allowances Yet To Be Paid

According to one of the counting officers, Tani Tarube, met with Returning officer, Leo Ameua, to address the allowance issue this morning.

“We came in the morning and waited for the Returning officer and ARO, the counting officials were concerned about their allowances. We want answers before we will proceed with counting,” he said.

Counting officials mentioned that they will count the last six ballot boxes for Vanapa Brown and will suspend counting for a while before they begin counting from Hiri starting with Manu Manu village.

The progressive tally after Count 6 for open seat (Hiri/Koiari electorate):

1. Steven John (URP) -3,799

2. Willie F Kaeaka (IND) - 3,166

3. Keith Iduhu (NGP) - 2,138

4. Gabriel Nicholas (PNGNP) - 1,382

5. Andrew Moi (IND) - 1,053