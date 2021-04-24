Ventilators for MoPHA

Morobe Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer, Dr. Kipas Binga, echoed these sentiments when receiving five pallets of ventilators and accessory spare parts which were donated by Newcrest Mining Ltd and UNICEF.

This is one of many donations that Newcrest Mining and UNICEF have given to support the Morobe Provincial Health Authority throughout this global pandemic.

“We are fortunate that we have many stakeholders who support and ensure we continue to deliver health services to the highest standard and Newcrest Mining Ltd is one of such,” said Dr Binga.

“Along with UNICEF they have continued to support us despite the challenging period we are facing.

“This shows the commitment and responsibility these organisations have for the community and most importantly, for vital health services to ensure people continue receiving the best possible care from frontline health service providers.

“The donations come at a time when our health services and staff are at breaking point and this donation will serve as a motivation and reminder that COVID- 19 is everyone’s business and the Morobe Provincial Health Authority is not alone in this fight.”