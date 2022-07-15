New COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests Kits Approved

The National Pandemic Response Controller, David Manning has approved for three additional Covid-19 Antigen Rapid tests kits for Covid-19 screening in the country.

The three new COVID-19 rapid tests kits are Singclean Antigen RDT, Lookspot Antigen RDT and Flow Flex Antigen RDT for SARS Cov-2 screening and diagnosis Deputy Controller Dr Daoni Esorom said.

“Quality diagnosis of diseases is crucial as it ensures appropriate clinical intervention was undertaken by the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in 2021 to ensure that process is carried out,” Dr Daoni said.

These new rapid Antigen Testing Kits are in addition to the BioPen Antigen RDT Kits that was initially approved by NCC for COVID-19 testing in the country in 2020.

“We now have four approved tests kits in the country. These are the only approved tests kits to use for COVID-19 testing,” he said.

Singclean COVID-19 Antigen Test kit (Colloidal Gold) manufactured by Hangzhhou Singclean Medical products Co. Ltd, is a solid phase immunochromatographic assay for the rapid qualitative detection of antigen of COVID-19 in human saliva.

Lookspot Antigen RDT test detects the nucleocapsid protein from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs from suspected COVID-19 patients in the first eight days of the symptom onset. It delivers results in five to eight minutes.

This rapid test kit is a smartphone –based diagnostic device with a lateral flow immunoassay developed from Laipac an internet medical developer.

Meanwhile, Flowflex Antigen Rapid Test is manufactured by Acon Biotech Hangzhou Co Ltd. The Flowflex SARS-Cov-2 Ag Raid Test detects the presence of or absence of the antigens specific for SARS-CoV-2 in nasal and nasopharyngeal specimens.

Dr. Daoni confirmed that these are the only Angtigen rapid tests kits approved for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis in PNG.