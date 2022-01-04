NCC Release COVID-19 Update

The NCC also highlighted in their latest statistics that Delta cases have not increased since the last count of 627.
From latest COVID-19 update from the NCC, Papua New Guinea recorded 11 COVID-19 infections on Friday 31 December 2021, increasing the total confirmed cases to 36,190.
The NCC confirmed that the new cases were recorded in Northern with seven, East New Britain two, while Central and Western Highlands recorded one each.
As of December 31st 2021, 35,515 persons have recovered from the virus, while the dead toll remains at 590.
Below shows latest COVID-19 Statistics in respective provinces:
|
Province
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Deaths
|
Delta Cases
|
NCD
|
9391
|
9256
|
102
|
196
|
Western
|
3610
|
3577
|
33
|
43
|
Western Highlands
|
2725
|
2643
|
79
|
4
|
Morobe
|
2491
|
2444
|
47
|
79
|
East New Britain
|
2210
|
2166
|
28
|
28
|
Eastern Highlands
|
2156
|
2066
|
90
|
22
|
Madang
|
1268
|
1238
|
29
|
4
|
West New Britain
|
1227
|
1221
|
6
|
32
|
Milne Bay
|
1213
|
1208
|
5
|
3
|
Chimbu
|
1058
|
1047
|
11
|
14
|
Enga
|
1048
|
1041
|
7
|
4
|
Southern Highlands
|
1039
|
986
|
53
|
28
|
Autonomous Region of Bougainville
|
921
|
898
|
17
|
15
|
Central
|
827
|
820
|
2
|
7
|
New Ireland
|
825
|
806
|
11
|
11
|
West Sepik
|
775
|
762
|
13
|
67
|
Hela
|
762
|
755
|
6
|
31
|
East Sepik
|
688
|
680
|
8
|
16
|
Manus
|
639
|
627
|
11
|
11
|
Gulf
|
492
|
485
|
-
|
10
|
Jiwaka
|
421
|
392
|
29
|
2
|
Northern
|
404
|
397
|
3
|
-
Meantime, NCC has also recorded 274,732 COVID-19 tests conducted to date.