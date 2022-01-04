NCC Release COVID-19 Update

The NCC also highlighted in their latest statistics that Delta cases have not increased since the last count of 627.

From latest COVID-19 update from the NCC, Papua New Guinea recorded 11 COVID-19 infections on Friday 31 December 2021, increasing the total confirmed cases to 36,190.

The NCC confirmed that the new cases were recorded in Northern with seven, East New Britain two, while Central and Western Highlands recorded one each.

As of December 31st 2021, 35,515 persons have recovered from the virus, while the dead toll remains at 590.

Below shows latest COVID-19 Statistics in respective provinces:

Province Cases Recoveries Deaths Delta Cases NCD 9391 9256 102 196 Western 3610 3577 33 43 Western Highlands 2725 2643 79 4 Morobe 2491 2444 47 79 East New Britain 2210 2166 28 28 Eastern Highlands 2156 2066 90 22 Madang 1268 1238 29 4 West New Britain 1227 1221 6 32 Milne Bay 1213 1208 5 3 Chimbu 1058 1047 11 14 Enga 1048 1041 7 4 Southern Highlands 1039 986 53 28 Autonomous Region of Bougainville 921 898 17 15 Central 827 820 2 7 New Ireland 825 806 11 11 West Sepik 775 762 13 67 Hela 762 755 6 31 East Sepik 688 680 8 16 Manus 639 627 11 11 Gulf 492 485 - 10 Jiwaka 421 392 29 2 Northern 404 397 3 -

Meantime, NCC has also recorded 274,732 COVID-19 tests conducted to date.