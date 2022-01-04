 

NCC Release COVID-19 Update

12:55, January 4, 2022
Most provinces have done well in containing the spread of COVID-19 while others are making every effort to reduce transmission, according to the National Control Centre (NCC)

The NCC also highlighted in their latest statistics that Delta cases have not increased since the last count of 627.

From latest COVID-19 update from the NCC, Papua New Guinea recorded 11 COVID-19 infections on Friday 31 December 2021, increasing the total confirmed cases to 36,190.

The NCC confirmed that the new cases were recorded in Northern with seven, East New Britain two, while Central and Western Highlands recorded one each.

As of December 31st 2021, 35,515 persons have recovered from the virus, while the dead toll remains at 590.

Below shows latest COVID-19 Statistics in respective provinces:

 

Province

Cases

Recoveries

Deaths

Delta Cases

NCD

9391

9256

102

196

Western

3610

3577

33

43

Western Highlands

2725

2643

79

4

Morobe

2491

2444

47

79

East New Britain

2210

2166

28

28

Eastern Highlands

2156

2066

90

22

Madang

1268

1238

29

4

West New Britain

1227

1221

6

32

Milne Bay

1213

1208

5

3

Chimbu

1058

1047

11

14

Enga

1048

1041

7

4

Southern Highlands

1039

986

53

28

Autonomous Region of Bougainville

921

898

17

15

Central

827

820

2

7

New Ireland

825

806

11

11

West Sepik

775

762

13

67

Hela

762

755

6

31

East Sepik

688

680

8

16

Manus

639

627

11

11

Gulf

492

485

-

10

Jiwaka

421

392

29

2

Northern

404

397

3

-

 

Meantime, NCC has also recorded 274,732 COVID-19 tests conducted to date.

 

