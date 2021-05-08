Morobe’s April COVID-19 stats

This diagnostic testing gives a result in 15 minutes, can be used in a wide variety of non-laboratory settings and does not require any special or additional instruments. This is why more cases have been identified in a short space of time.

The Morobe Provincial Health Authority’s disease surveillance and rapid response team said the total reported cases for March was 321 while April was 594.

“That is 273 cases more in April than in March,” stated the team.

“There were seven deaths in March and another increase of nine in April, bringing the cumulative death total to 16.

“The sites that test samples for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are Lae International Hospital through PIH in Port Moresby, Morobe Mining with Sky Health Medical Services at 11-Mile Lae, Bulolo and Wau.

“Most positive PCR test results come from samples collected from government facilities. The samples are sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory in POM, and CPHL coordinates by further sending samples to Brisbane, Singapore and PNG Institute of Medical Research, Goroka, here in PNG.”

At the end of April, Morobe’s cumulative cases stand at 931. Of the total, only 40 cases were still considered as active cases as May began.