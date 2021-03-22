Doctors infected

Nineteen of the 26 were nurses.

This was the figure provided in Saturday’s progressive COVID-19 update for Morobe.

Apart from the health workers, four support staff also contracted the virus.

It was reported that 156 cases were detected within the province in a 20-day period. This includes the nine cases that were detected at Mungkip village, Nawaeb district, where eight have been cleared.

The Morobe Rapid Response Team further reported five deaths, saying two died at the Emergency Department whereas the other two at the COVID-19 hospital while being managed as inpatients.

However, it is believed that families of those who passed away at the ANGAU Emergency are disputing the cause of death, attributing their family members’ untimely passing to the shortage in manpower and delayed treatment.

They have also argued that their loved one was not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms apart from shortness of breath, which can be associated with a plethora of diseases like asthma, bronchitis or even anxiety.