COVID-19 Surge in Central Province

Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon said they are alarmed and concerned by an increase in patients needing ambulance transport for COVID-19, adding this suggests that Central may be on the cusp of a wave of COVID-19.

On Thursday 4th November, their ambulances attended to seven cases, four of whom tested positive to COVID-19.

Last month, St. John Ambulance reached out to Governor Robert Agarobe to see how the province can support them with an Ambulance to attend specifically to cases in the province, especially when his people usually seek health services in Port Moresby.