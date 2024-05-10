Lae LO firm presents dividend

This contribution will play a pivotal role in supporting the 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) priority programs and projects, underscoring Ahi Investment Limited's commitment to sustainable development and social progress.

The 2023 Dividend Pay Ceremony, held on April 27 in Lae City, brought together the Board of Directors of both Ahi Investment Limited, led by George Gware, and Ahi Prudential Development Limited, headed by Nellie McLay.

The K1,570,000 will be allocated towards the following 2024 CSR priority programs and projects:

• New St Andrew’s pastor’s house

• Ahi Resource Centre (Stage 1)

• Rehovot prayer haus extension

• Ahi village development plan survey

• Ahi school excursion

These initiatives align with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, reflecting Ahi Investment Limited’s steadfast dedication to addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable development on a local scale.

Ahi Hope Foundation will oversee the implementation of these programs and projects for the benefit of the 6 Ahi Villages of Yalu, Kamkumung, Hengali, Butibam, Yanga and Wagang.

“Additionally, it is noteworthy that Ahi Prudential Development Limited serves as the trustee of Ahi Charitable Trust, further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare,” said the landowner firm.

The firm’s contribution to community development included:

2017 - Donation of K42,106 was made for the establishment of the Ahi Charitable Trust, skills training, support to church infrastructure of Kamkumung and Yalu, and the renovation of Hengali Community Hall.

2018 - K1,152,997 allocated for the 6 Ahi villages, including six new 25-seater coaster buses, six new fully furnished 20ft container office, K20,000 seed capital for each Village Cooperative Association Inc, and financial literacy training of the Ahi Village Cooperative Association Inc officers.

2019 - K1,324,787.48 invested in a number of projects, including the New Malahang Police Station, Omili Police Station, school bag distribution and educational programs sponsored by ICTSI Foundation in collaboration with LCA and Ahi Investment Limited.

2020 - An investment of K1,295,741.96 for projects such as the Wagang church building, baseline study, Wagang Game Fishing Competition and December sports event in the 6 Ahi villages.

2021 - K1,602,838.40 put towards programs like Ahi tertiary students education/health awareness program, sponsorship of Rosso’s off-season sports event and job training programs.

2022 - K178,851.36 for projects like the Atchiang Women’s Cooperative solar cocoa drier project and the Three-Mile Police Station.

2023 - Ahi Investment Limited paid K2,500,000 from the 2022 dividend to Ahi Prudential Development Limited for various projects, including Yanga church building, Yalu bore water project, Ahi school packs, mosquito nets, Ahi security vehicle, Kamkumung land mobilisation program, and donations to different Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).