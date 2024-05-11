Partnership to revitalize oil palm plantations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both parties in Bialla on Wednesday, 09th May 2024.

Under the terms of the partnership, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain allocated K2 million as a grant to Hargy Oil Palms. This funding is earmarked specifically for smallholder blocks and estates that are locally owned, aiding in the revitalization of their oil palm trees.

General Manager of Hargy Oil Palms Craig Gibson emphasized the company's readiness to swiftly address the aftermath of the eruption.

"Having previously navigated similar challenges just four years ago, our team is well-prepared to efficiently manage the rehabilitation efforts to minimize the long-term impacts on production and local smallholder incomes," said Gibson.

The grant, as clarified by Gibson, is intended directly for the smallholder growers. Hargy Oil Palms will oversee the administration of these funds to ensure they reach and are properly utilized by the intended beneficiaries.

Governor Muthuvel highlighted that the grant is not for disaster relief but is an intentional intervention to support the agricultural infrastructure in the Meramera community affected by the eruption. He emphasized the importance of prudent financial management to ensure the sustainability of the recovery efforts.

Project Manager for the Oil Palm Industries Corporation for the Bialla Project Patrick Mongore representing 10,600 small growers, expressed his satisfaction that the affected small block owners will receive the necessary assistance.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the recovery efforts following the recent natural disaster, focusing on economic stability and the well-being of local smallholders.