WNB students give back to Province

The students have collected valuable books to donate to local schools, emphasizing the importance of education. They have also launched a series of programs aimed at benefiting the province.

The projects include a book drive, educational awareness, rural and post donations, cleanathon programs, and law and order awareness.

The association will also donate medical kits and drugs to various schools and health facilities in Bali Vitu LLG, Talasea District, as well as Kandrian and Kaliai in Kandrian Gloucester District.

These initiatives are carefully planned and executed by the executive members of the Student Association, with the ultimate goal of giving back to the community, supporting rural villages, and assisting primary and secondary schools.

West New Britain Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani thanked the WNB Students Association, particularly acknowledging the association's president, Michael Reu for taking the lead.

Mapmani emphasized the significance of education as a pathway to progress and recognized the presence of Raphael Divu, President of Balivitu and Chairman of Education Services in the Provincial Executive Council, who graced the occasion.

Divu emphasized the importance of partnerships in education, stating that the West New Britain Government consistently supports higher education institutions like the University of PNG.

He said to work closely with the UPNG students to further their shared educational goals.

In addition to these initiatives, the students will organize cleanathons in Kimbe Town and Bialla as part of their book drive program.

This endeavour, while not new, is an annual commitment by the association, with the last book drive successfully held in 2021.