A village affair in Vovosi

These youngsters carried the Papua New Guinea flag around the sports oval. In tow, were teams taking in the Rugby 7s tournament. It was a momentous and memorable occasion, put together by village elders.

Villages of Galeaoale, Porapora, Gavaiva, Valoka and converged at Vovosi to have a joint celebration.

Some of the highlights including a game of tug-of-war for men and women.

There was also the usual traditional dance performances. Adding flavor to that, elderly women also put on a show by singing their traditional songs to depict self-governance and independence.

Everyone chipped in to make the celebration great and satisfying, and in the true spirit of the Independence anniversary.

The event ended on a high note with a good game of Rugby 7s between the Vovosi Vikings and Porapora Border Tuas.