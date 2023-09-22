Trukai joins relief efforts

Trukai donated one tonne of rice to over 2,000 displaced villagers affected by the recent volcanic eruption of Mt Bagana.

This donation was made through the Bougainville Charity Foundation (BCF) to support the organization’s disaster relief program.

President of BCF, Romulus Masiu, acknowledged the donations and shared that the donations will feed the affected villagers in Piva, Torokina, and Wakunai.

“Trukai’s partnership with Bougainville Charity Foundation shows our long-term commitment to assisting the people of Bougainville. At Trukai we believe in helping communities impacted by natural disasters and it is during this time of need that we demonstrate our commitment to PNG,” Trukai Industries CEO, Alan Preston stated.