Successful Nature Park internship

However, in true community spirit, Port Moresby Nature Park has made it possible for four students from the University of Papua New Guinea, under the Sustainable Development Program, by offering them a six-week internship program at the Park.

Aaron Urakowi, Akoma Huripa, Jeremiah Pingin and Gol Karal began their internship with the Park in March of this year and have been actively assisting the Park’s marketing team preparing some of its treasured displays for the upcoming Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival.

Among the four interns, Jeremiah Pingin is someone who enjoys supporting charity organisations and community awareness programs. Reaching the end of their internship this Friday (May 14), Pingin said his experience with the Ginigoada Foundation and now the Port Moresby Nature Park has broadened his knowledge on a lot of topics affecting society today, of which he is thankful for.

“We are very fortunate to have been recruited by Nature Park as it’s tough looking for internship programs these days to complete the practical aspect of our course,” he stated.

Port Moresby Nature Park, having recruited the students, has helped increase its manpower, and at the same time, enabled the students to earn themselves academic points for their semester one assessments at the University of Papua New Guinea.

All four interns are current final year students undertaking a degree program in sustainable development within the School of Natural and Physical Sciences.

General Manager of the Port Moresby Nature Park, David Thompson, said student internships and volunteer roles at the Park help contribute to ensuring the organisation continues to deliver its mission as a leading recreational, educational and tourism facility.

With over 550 resident animals and 30 acres of tropical gardens, the park relies heavily on its workforce to keep it maintained, thus the organisation provides support and continued learning to all staff, including volunteers and interns.