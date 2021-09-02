Samaritans Get Help

Member for Angoram, Salio Waipo presented a cheque of K200,000 to the Samaritan Aviation in Wewak recently to support its work.

The group first started operations in 2014 in the province and have been providing much needed health care and emergency medical evacuations for villages along the Sepik River.

Angoram District is the biggest in the province and has a population of approximately 240,000 people whose main form of transport is by boats along the Sepik River. Services provided by Samaritan Aviation through its Cessna 206 on floats air aircraft is vital to the Angoram people.

Mr Waipo said the cheque given to the Samaritan is the first step to a commitment the local government is planning to make every year.

He thanked the aviation company for the many years of health emergencies even at no cost to many remote areas.