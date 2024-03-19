Remote wards present development plans

The development plans for wards 10, 19 and 24 were presented to Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa on Saturday.

The theme of their plans ‘Going Rural, Go Long Ples’ is a development strategy that captures the community’s aspirations for the next five years. Sumgilbar and Karkar LLG [residents were there to witness the three-ward members present and sign their rolling development plans to the Governor.

Governor Pariwa was impressed with these communities and emphasized the importance of having a ward development in place. This will now enable them to be captured within the Provincial Plan which the Governor stated will be launched this month.

This allows for development funding to trickle down to the communities per the aspects stated within the plan.

“Displa ol plan bai helpim Gavman long luksave gut long ol nid, problem, challenges, hevi blong pipol na bai yumi putim moni long rot blong helpim. Plan istap bai emi directim moni long kam long wokim wok. Nogat plan, gavman bai askim long plan, development partners bai askim long plan, olgeta stakeholders husait oli interested long bringim sevis ikam bai askim long plan,” Governor Pariwa told the people.

Landowners of the area made bold statements to the Governor about the challenges faced and services that they would like to see established, such as proper roads, hospitals and schools.

Women representative, Julie Jacob on behalf of the mothers in Burbura raised concerns regarding the struggles that women go through and face each day, some resulting in loss of life, especially during pregnancy.

The current road giving access to this community and surrounding areas was done by Provincial Works in collaboration with Karkar President Kui Udag and Sumgilbar president George Magi.

Mr. Udag enlightened the Governor that Sumgilbar is a shoreline area, however, most of its population live in the mountain ranges bordering Bogia, Middle Ramu, and even Raicoast. This mistake usually sees them being sidelined from receiving much-needed services.

Madang Province has 451 wards. Sumkar District Karkar has 33 and Sumgilbar has 31 wards. In total, only four wards have given their ward development plans, meaning 447 wards have yet to submit theirs.

All wards have been encouraged to develop their plans.