Remote villages trained to start business

The participants are from Polenomu and Diri Komana villages located in the Rigo North LLG District.

Starting a business requires dedication and a decent understanding of the fundamentals of business, which is why the SMEC team in partnership with the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Cooperative Societies of PNG teamed up to deliver this vital training.

Founder of the Polenomu project who also assisted with the training, Kwalimu Mulina greatly appreciated the training held at his home village and expects good things to come out of the training.

“This area is least developed in Central Province. The road system and how people live and survive in this area shows how we are least developed. I think your coming here would become historical, because ever since Independence we haven’t seen tangible developments in my area,” said Kwalimu.

SMEC Director Diana Guria, shared that with only four trainers they were able to train the highest number of participants in the Southern region.

“Through this training, I believe you have gone through the different sets of modules and learnt a lot of good things. I believe SMEC is there to help you provide that support in terms of the skills and knowledge,” emphasized Guria.

SMEC enterprise coordinator, Bill Ruben said Phase 2 of the training will be conducted to help the participants identify issues and is called ‘Improve Your Business’ (IYB Training).

“This training is for those that don’t have a business, but wish to go into business”, said Ruben.

24 females and 53 men took part in the training. Participants commended SMEC for going out of their way to the remote village to train the locals.

Participants shared that they will put to good use the training received.

SMEC trainers encouraged participants to seek assistance if in need.

Locals were encouraged to go to the SME Corporation office and ask for more invaluable information on expanding their business which is free of charge.