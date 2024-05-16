Barramundis congratulated for World Cup outing

As the Barras departed on Monday, 13 May for the second appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup, PM Marape expressed his best wishes to the team's management, coaching staff, officials, and players.

Marape said: "You (Barras) are not only participants in a World Cup event; you are representatives of our great nation of Papua New Guinea. This significant achievement fills my government and the people of PNG with immense pride."

The Prime Minister praised the team for their passion and dedication to cricket. He urged them to pull on the jersey with pride and confidence as the country will be cheering for them at home.

"As you don the PNG colours and face your opponents, know that your country supports you wholeheartedly. You are the best of the best, and I have every confidence in your abilities and sportsmanship.”

Prime Minister concluded that this significant achievement to show at the Cricket T20 World Cup fills his government and the people of PNG with immense pride.

He urged the PNG Men’s National Cricket team to aim high and give their absolute best as he expressed confidence in the side. He said every victory on the field from the PNG Barras is a victory for all of Papua New Guinea.

The Barramundis entered the World Cup as champions from the East Asia-Pacific Region, following a robust qualifying round under the International Cricket Council system.

Meanwhile, the PNG Barramundis head coach Tatenda Taibu, when announcing the team before their travel said, he is confident in the side he has assembled for the World Cup. He said the Barras have ample preparation and are ready for the World Cup.