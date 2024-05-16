Support for Pharmaceutical Society event

The Pharmaceutical Society of PNG (PSPNG) is a professional body representing all Pharmacists in the country and plays an important role in our Health Sector.

Therefore, the Paradise Private Hospital has supported the Pharmaceutical Society of PNG with a K5,000 sponsorship towards the upcoming PSPNG corporate dinner and office unveiling event, which will be held on the 18th of May 2024 in Port Moresby.

The presentation was done last Friday which highlights Paradise Private Hospital's commitment to supporting the Pharmacy profession and the Pharmaceutical Society of PNG.

“We see this as an opportunity for us to develop a partnership with the society to improve pharmaceutical services, including personal growth and development for our pharmacist,” stated PPH CEO, Dr. Robin Sios.

After 20 years of establishment, the society can operate professionally with a designated office.

Representatives from the Society who were present at the event included Omega Manua president, vice president Judith Nui, treasurer Duri Herry and secretary Christy Wai.

"We extend our acknowledgment to PSPNG Executives for receiving the sponsorship and look forward to working closely with the Society."