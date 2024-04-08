Remote Gazelle school pleads for road access

While there are nine teaching positions, only three teachers are doubling up classes at the school.

Yalam Primary School head teacher, Chillen Wailipe, told the East New Britain Provincial Government delegation, led by Provincial Member Michael Marum, that this has been an issue for the past couple of years.

A contributing factor for teachers not taking up their posts is the remoteness of the area.

Locals usually make a five-hour walk from the Raunsepna transit to Yalam community where the school is situated.

“The bush tracks that you’ve trekked to reach this school is the reason why most teachers do not come here,” Wailipe told the delegation

“Our superiors also do not visit us. Our school does not receive school inspectors or even education heads.”

He pleaded with the governor to connect the community and school to the outside world via a proper road.

“We are doing all we can to keep this school running. Our students are mostly from this area and most have no contacts with the outside world so it’s always a challenge in the classroom,” he said.

Wailipe further stated that Yalam Primary School is still trailing behind in regards to delivering lessons in the classroom, as teachers would travel for hours to access network coverage to download teaching resources or make calls.

“We are still cut off from the rest of East New Britain Province and even the world,” he said.

In response, Governor Marum said he has taken heed of their plight and gave the assurance that a road is top priority.

“I’ve trekked this route and know the struggles that the community, church and school is going through. We’ll be meeting with stakeholders in the provincial government to have this road fixed,” he said.

Marum also committed several Tuffa Tanks for the school.

Meantime, the neighbouring Komgi Primary School also received building materials for a new three-in-one classroom.