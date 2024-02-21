Providing a safer home for survivors

Under Josephine's leadership, the Safe House serves as a sanctuary for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and sorcery-related attacks, embodying hope and resilience.

Sir Mahesh Patel, a prominent figure in the Foundation, praised Josephine's commitment, acknowledging her as the driving force behind the initiative. Their collaboration traces back to 2016 when Josephine received the Pride of PNG Award, honouring her contributions to society.

Josephine’s journey represents a lifelong dedication to combating GBV and sorcery-related violence. From her childhood witnessing the suffering of victims to her tenure as a village court magistrate, Josephine pursued justice and support for survivors. Despite bureaucratic challenges, including her plea for a land title, Josephine's resolve remains unshaken.

In her address, Josephine highlighted the complexities of reintegrating survivors into communities, emphasizing the support she receives from her community.

The collaboration between the CPL Foundation and Josephine Durua's Safe House signifies a united effort to create a safer, more compassionate environment for survivors while advocating for systemic change.

Josephine's dedication spans over two decades and is marked by g commitment and selflessness. She established the Jesus Ark Ministry Safe House in 2010, expanding her efforts to provide refuge and support to victims beyond her immediate community.

Despite bureaucratic hurdles, Josephine remains resolute in her pursuit of justice and support for survivors. Her team, composed of diverse individuals, including survivors-turned-volunteers, stands united in combating violence and offering holistic support to those in need.

Josephine’s determination serves as a beacon of hope for survivors and advocates alike. Her ultimate goal remains clear: to save lives, empower communities, and effect lasting change in the fight against GBV and to provide a safe house conducive for survivors.