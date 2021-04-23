Phone Writer

Ivalaoa recently wrote ’70 reminders of Academic Excellence’ and published it.

Gerard Ivalaoa, the young man who wrote a book titled 70 reminders of Academic Excellence using his mobile phone, received a laptop and mobile phone from Digicel PNG today; 60 copies of his book were also purchased. When marking this event, Digicel Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Lorna McPherson said Digicel PNG was happy to extend its support to an inspirational young man.

Gerard, who grew up just outside of Port Moresby at the ATS settlement and went on to study Mathematics and computer science at UniTech, said he wrote the book to encourage his peers to strive for a better life.

Gerard says his hope is that students purchase a copy of his book because it was written by a young Papua New Guinean about challenges unique to students. He also thanked his classmates, church and family for financially contributing to the publishing of the book.