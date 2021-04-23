 

Phone Writer

BY: Loop Author
12:29, April 23, 2021
124 reads

Digicel PNG has stepped forward to show its support to 23 year old PNG writer, Gerard Ivalaoa by presenting him with a brand new laptop, a mobile phone and by also purchasing his book.

Ivalaoa recently wrote ’70 reminders of Academic Excellence’ and published it.

Gerard Ivalaoa, the young man who wrote a book titled 70 reminders of Academic Excellence using his mobile phone, received a laptop and mobile phone from Digicel PNG today; 60 copies of his book were also purchased. When marking this event, Digicel Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Lorna McPherson said Digicel PNG was happy to extend its support to an inspirational young man.

Gerard, who grew up just outside of Port Moresby at the ATS settlement and went on to study Mathematics and computer science at UniTech, said he wrote the book to encourage his peers to strive for a better life.

Gerard says his hope is that students purchase a copy of his book because it was written by a young Papua New Guinean about challenges unique to students. He also thanked his classmates, church and family for financially  contributing to the publishing of the book.

Tags: 
Phone Writer
digicel png
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 124 reads