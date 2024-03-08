Orphans challenged to excel in school

The orphans are under the care of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI).

During the presentation of school items, High Commissioner Inbasekar urged elders to take good care of the children and ensure they get proper education.

The children received school bags, uniforms, textbooks and school stationery.

“I got some books. I also brought some school bags. I am giving this to you as an encouragement. I don’t have much. I had a little bit of money, I thought with that money I asked my wantok sisters to purchase some materials, so that will encourage you to study hard.” HC Inbasekar said.

He told the children to work hard in their personal lives and their neighbourhood. The High Commissioner also called on the elders to take care of their children and allow them to get proper education.

“When I give this gift to you, I’m asking you to give me any one toea in return. You respect your parents, you work hard, study and I have some Indian scholarships which I will give you, once you grow up into college level.”

The text books are mostly mathematics, brought from India and are also available online.

“So you should remember, India is like Papua New Guinea, it has lots of developmental challenges, but like how India rose up and took up the development challenge I also want you to do,” Inbasekar added.

Sr. Catherine Devadass of DMI, thanked the Indian High Commissioner for the learning materials.

“Every year we concentrate on educating the children, children are tomorrow’s leaders. Especially we teach them their rights. The important basic rights for them is; ‘right to education, right to protection, right to speak and the right to communicate and be happy and to become tomorrow’s leader,” said Sr. Catherine.