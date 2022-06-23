NAC Backs St. Peter Chanel Primary School

NAC recently donated 20 double desks and chairs, this assistance came about after a Facebook post showing students sitting on the floor in one of the St. Peter Chanel Primary School classrooms.

Upon seeing the post and comments on Facebook, NAC Managing Director, Rex Kiponge was deeply moved. Together with the management’s support, NAC ordered 20 desks and chairs from Leon hardware to assist those students.

Mr Kiponge during the donation ceremony said it was an honour and privilege for NAC to support the school as part of its community service obligation program.

He said children are future leaders and one day grow up to work in the Aviation sector or other sectors to progress the economic and social development of PNG.

St. Peter Chanel Primary School Head Teacher, Martha Kaisapi on behalf of the school management and students thanked NAC for the donation.

She said the school has more than 3000 students with 80-plus students in a class.

“What was put out on social media is not to tarnish our good school reputation, but to show our partners about the school’s current situations,” Mrs Kaisapi explained.

She added; “The donation of these desks tells students that at least there are people out there in our communities, who are concerned about their education and their future.”

In addition to the 20 desks donated, NAC also pledged K20,000 to help the school maintain its facilities.