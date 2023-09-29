MP applauds Wau taskforce

The MP said the newly established Wau taskforce unit is doing a “tremendous job of enforcing liquor ban in the district”. The taskforce was established by the Wau Police Station Commander, Senior Inspector Peter Yambun,

“As your MP, I truly appreciate their professionalism and performance. I encourage them to continue the very good job,” said Narewec.

“Leaders in Wau-Waria District must be the first people to respect the rule of law. Ordinary citizens look up to us to lead them. It is very shameful for a leader to be caught breaking any law.

“You are a leader if you are a MP, public servant (police officer, teacher), current and former councillors, magistrates, executives of church groups or associations, management/ director role in a company or SME.

“Respect the position you hold in the community and respect the rule of law.

“Liquor ban enforcement is also a strategy to minimise other petty and serious crimes. This effort will save lives and make our district safe.

“I appeal to the good citizens of Wau-Waria to support this initiative and report any instances of crime to the Wau taskforce,” Narewec concluded.